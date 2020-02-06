Open Offer in New Tab
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Polar Fleece Men's Gloves 3-Pack
$5 $18
free shipping

That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • Ships in random colors
  • Order two 3-packs and the price drops to just $1.66 per pair
1 comment
bikinearly
They run kinda small but at $1.66 per pair they do the job. I bought the six pairs.i would not think they're worth anywhere near the list price though..
30 min ago