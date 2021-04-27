New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
$24 $27
free shipping
Save $16 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 7 LED color-changing lights
- adjustable air flow
- humidifies & purifies
Related Offers
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Arctic King Portable Air Conditioner
$270 $320
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Doodah Deals via eBay.
- A 90-day end user warranty applies.
Features
- air conditioning, fan, & dehumidifier
- WiFi w/ smartphone compatibility
- for rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- remote control
- 12,000 BTU (8,000 BTU DOE)
- Model: WPPD08CW0N
Wayfair · 4 days ago
Coolers at Wayfair
Save on over 50 items
free shipping w/ $35
Keep your cool as the weather gets warmer with a selection of room coolers. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.95.
- Pictured is the Caynel Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler for $39.99 ($22 off).
UntilGone · 4 days ago
Rollup iPhone Cable
$12 $20
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 3 feet
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Refurb Apple Mac Mini Sandy Bridge Desktop w/ 500GB HDD (2011)
$250 $270
free shipping
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
UntilGone · 4 days ago
KeySmart Compact Key Holder 2-Pack
$15 $40
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS842421". It's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 2-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
2 Hanging Rope Air Chairs
$40 $86
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS591421" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- cotton construction
- wood stretcher
- 250-lb. capacity
