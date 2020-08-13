New
GameStop · 42 mins ago
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Collector Chest Spring 2020
$15 $25
Need to boost your collection? That's the best price we could find for this set by $4. Buy Now at GameStop

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
  • sturdy metal case
  • 5 Sword & Shield booster packs
  • 3 foil promo cards featuring Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble
  • 4 sticker sheets
  • mini card storage portfolio
  • notepad featuring Zacian and Zamazenta
  • code card for Pokemon Trading Card Game online
SirTula1
Do not use the Gamestop app for this one. It is still full price and the discount does not apply in your cart or at checkout.
35 min ago