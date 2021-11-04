This is an exclusive Walmart item, and it's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1 foil promo card featuring Rapid Strike Urshifu V
- 1 etched promo card featuring Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 1 foil special Rapid Strike Energy card
- 1 oversize card featuring Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
- A code card for the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online
That's a savings of $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- ages 3+
- measures 6x4-feet
- inflates in 30 seconds
- carrying case
- requires standard box fan (not included)
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
- comes with 36 darts
- recommended for ages 8+
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $60 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gotrax Sports Scooter via eBay.
- 8.5" pneumatic tires
- up to 15.5mph speeds
- travels up to 9-12 miles
- Model: GXL V2
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's half off and a great price for a wet/dry vac. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to a blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, & crevice tool
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cataclysmcollectables via eBay.
- includes a selection of booster packs, cards, dice, and more
- Model: 290-80943
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pfootballpete4dhx via eBay.
