Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch
$46 $55
free shipping

That's $4 under our mention from last week (which included a $10 credit) and the best price we've seen on this newly-released game. (It's the best price we could find now by $14.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by SNG Trading via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "SNG9C" to bag this discount.
  • Game is region-free.
  • new generation of Pokemon
  • choose from 3 new starters in the new Galar region
  • Code "SNG9C"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
