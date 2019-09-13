New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Pokemon GX Premium Collection Box
$24 $31
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • full-art foil promo card featuring Deciduae-GX
  • foil promo card featuring dartrix
  • foil promo card featuring row let
  • deciduae collector's pin
  • 6 Pokémon TCG booster packs
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Pokemon
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register