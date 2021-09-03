PogoTec PogoCam Wearable HD Camera for $15
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
PogoTec PogoCam Wearable HD Camera
$15 $40
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 720p video at 30 fps
  • attaches to glasses w/ magnet
  • 5MP still photos
  • Bluetooth smart case for transferring & charging
