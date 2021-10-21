New
SideDeal · 58 mins ago
$9 $99
free shipping
It's a savings of $91 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
Features
- IP4 water and sweat-resistant
- holds up to 100 photos and takes 30-second video clips
- 5MP camera
- 720p video
Details
Comments
