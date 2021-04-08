New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $20
$1 shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Includes locking blade, emergency window hammer, seat belt cutting blade, and utility clip
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
BGT Classical Folding Tactical Knife
$9.89 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
To save $8, apply coupon code "TTJB8GI4". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WTT Shop via Amazon.
Features
- 3.3" steel blade with imitation Damascus pattern laser lines
- 8" total length
- belt clip
- velvet bag
Amazon · 5 days ago
Gerber Paraframe Mini Fine Edge Folding Knife
$7.97 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2.22" blade
- frame lock mechanism
- pocket clip
- Model: 22-48485
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gerber Key Note Cutting Knife
$20 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list, and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- liner lock
- fine edge
- removable keychain
- measures 3.8" x 2" x 1"
- Model: 30-001691
Amazon · 4 days ago
Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife
$7.64 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1.4" upswept tip
- 3Cr13 stainless steel blade
- glass-filled nylon handle
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 4.4" x 1.5" x 0.4" open (2.6" long closed)
- Model: 1025
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Universal and Adjustable Tablet/Phone Holder
$5.49 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Click through to view a list of compatible models.
Features
- 45° adjustment
- anti-slip silicone pad design
Sign In or Register