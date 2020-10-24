New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 59 mins ago
$4 $18
$1 shipping
It's a savings of $15. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, but orders of 3+ items or more get free shipping.
Features
- charges fully in 20 minutes
- measures 4" x 2"
- run time of up to 1.5 hours
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
