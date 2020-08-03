New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$3 $18
$1 shipping
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, but orders of 3+ get free shipping.
Features
- charges fully in 20 minutes
- measures 4" x 2"
- run time of up to 1.5 hours
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
