Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 35 mins ago
Pocket-Fire Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Side Task Light
$3 $18
$1 shipping

That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Shipping adds 99 cents, but orders of 3+ get free shipping.
Features
  • charges fully in 20 minutes
  • measures 4" x 2"
  • run time of up to 1.5 hours
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register