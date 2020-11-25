Plushible · 5 mins ago
$5 $20
free shipping w/ $35
Save $15 off your first puppet purchase, plus apply coupon code "ONEFREE" to snag a free item ($9.99 or under). Buy Now at Plushible
- Must add second item to cart to receive discount.
- Several characters available (Pawley the Bear pictured).
Belk · 1 wk ago
Discovery Kids Mindblown STEM Model Motor Engine Kit
$16 $60
pickup
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Clearance Toys at Kohl's
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday Toy Specials
300 items for $10 or less
free shipping w/ $25
Treat the lil ones with Barbie toys, Hot Wheels, trucks, Play-Doh, Fisher Price, and more this holiday season. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Dickie Toys Liebherr Road Loader for $8.99 (low by $11).
Kohl's · 1 day ago
LEGO Black Friday Deals at Kohl's
30% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on over 20 sets, with prices from $7. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $15 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Black Ace TIE Interceptor ($15 off)
