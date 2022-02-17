Save on over 300 games with popular options such as Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sims 4, Farcry 6, and more. These are great deals that you don't even have to leave the comfort of your couch to purchase and come with instant gratification. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Pictured is The Sims 4 for $4.79 (low by $5).
Expires 2/17/2022
Save on games for Nintendo Switch, DS, and Wii U.
- Pictured is The Keep for Nintendo DS for $1.99 ($11 off).
Prices start at $3.99. Scroll down to see the included games.
- Pictured is Monopoly for Nintendo Switch for $9.99 (a low by $20).
- digital downloads
Save on classics like Resident Evil 4, Okami HD, and Street Fighter, as well Ace Attorney collections, the Monster Hunter series, and more.
- Pictured is Resident Evil 4 for Switch for $14.99 (half what you'd pay elsewhere).
Save on a selection of PC games.
- Pictured is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for $5 ($25 off).
Get an Apple TV+ 6-month free trial on your PlayStation 5 for free.
Shop discounts on hundreds of games including Dead by Daylight, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, Slime Rancher, LittleBigPlanet 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2, SEGA Genesis Classics, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, and many more.
- Pictured is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 for $9.99 ($30 off).
- hundreds of titles
PlayStation 5 owners get a six-month trial of Apple TV+.
- Plan renews for $4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.
- Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home.
- Valid for new and existing subscribers.
- Apple Originals series and films
- Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber.
Get three months for the price of one.
- After your EA Play membership's initial 90-day period, your membership will renew at the then-current monthly renewal membership price.
- Play EA's best games as much as you want on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
