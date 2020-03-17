Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a buck under our mention from last May, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $74. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $442 on a plethora of programming materials. Buy Now at StackSocial
Self-isolation can border on the mundane and boring for kids, unless you have a few good LEGO sets to keep them occupied. LEGO prices can be competitive, so here a 20% discount is a good deal in our book. (You can use the savings to put toward more toilet paper.) Shop Now at Amazon
Over 250 items to choose from. Shop Now at Target
That's a low by $13 and the best price we've seen. (We saw it for $3 more in our August mention.) Buy Now at Walmart
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Stock up with some serious lows and prep for next year. Shop Now at Walmart
