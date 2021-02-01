You'd pay $2 more at Target. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- contains 5 colorful cans of Play-Doh modeling compound
- lid color matches the color inside the can
That's the best we've seen at $6 under- half the price- of our March mention, and a current low by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with wide variety of coloring pages. Shop Now at Crayola
- Pictured is Unicorn in Space.
- over 90 options
That's $200 less than you'd pay for one in Black at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- 27 lbs.
- rear brakes
- 350W brushless motor
- up to 16 mph
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- includes eight decorated Hot Wheels vehicles and sixteen accessories
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Brown and Black.
- PU leather
- 5 dual-wheel nylon casters
- adjustable height
- adjustable center-tilt tension
- 264.6-lb. weight capacity
That's $10 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 filters: PP Sediment filter, Carbon KDF (GAC) filter, and Carbon block (CTO) filter
- includes Alkaline pH filter, 3.2-gallon pressurized tank, lead-free brushed chrome-finish faucet, 4-color tubings (1/4" OD), spare fittings, O-rings feed water adapter (fits both 1/2" NPT, 3/8" COMP) drain saddle, water detector
- Model: RO75GP
It's a savings of $45 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- height adjustable
- 29" backboard
- 29" x 21.7'' base w/ wheels
- Model: 574795542
