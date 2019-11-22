Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Play-Doh Doctor Drill 'N Fill Set
$9 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Walmart

  • In-store pickup dodges the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Check out more deals and gifts under $25.
Features
  • includes head, drill, tweezers, roller, toothbrush, tooth mold, and 5 cans of Play-Doh
  • suitable for ages 3+
  • Model: B5520
