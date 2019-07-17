Walmart offers the Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60-Pack for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find by $9. (It's also the best deal we've seen.) Buy Now
- 60 1-oz. cans in a variety of colors
Amazon offers Prime members the Play-Doh Wheels Gravel Yard Construction for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- dump truck
- steamroller
- base
- gravel grinder
- 1 can of Play-Doh Buildin' Compound
- 3 cans of Play-Doh Brand Modeling Compound
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
