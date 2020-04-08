Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Plastic Raised Garden Bed Planter Kit 4-Pack
$60 $74
free shipping

Comparable planter sets cost at least $80 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes four self-watering disks and four base plates
  • can be set up in several orientations
  • each box measures approximately 16" x 16" x 17"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register