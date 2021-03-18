New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$60 $75
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNPNTRC" for the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 50mm drivers
- isolated over-the-ear design
- strategically located RIG game audio dial
- inline controls
- Dolby Atmos for headphones
- removable noise-canceling mic w/ flip to mute function
- replaceable ear cups & interchangeable cables
Details
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Cybershoes VR Gaming Station
$359 $399
free shipping
That's $40 off list and the cheapest it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cybershoes US via Amazon.
Features
- includes shoes, chair, and carpet
- recommended free space for playing is 75" to 90"
- links with the Steam app
- compatible with many VR games, including Boneworks, No Man's Sky, Skyrim, and DOOM
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon Luna Controller
$50 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20OFFLUNA21" to take $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's also available with a phone clip for $64.98 after coupon code "20OFFBUNDLE2".
Features
- for Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
- Bluetooth & USB connections
Amazon · 3 days ago
AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini
$80 $130
free shipping
That's a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080p video recording at 60-fps
- H.264 hardware encoder
- microUSB plug-and-play
- HDMI 2.0 AV input/output
- Model: GC311
1 mo ago
Xbox Games Virtual Zoom Backgrounds
Free
Choose from a vast collection of wallpaper to personalize your devices. The wallpaper is compatible with Microsoft Teams and other video conferencing software. Shop Now
Features
- 318 wallpapers
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
9-Piece Rattan Patio Dining Chair Set
$500 $1,500
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in Turquoise or White.
Features
- dining table w/ acacia wood top
- 4 cushioned arm chairs
- 4 ottomans
- weather-resistant PE wicker & steel frames
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
88-Gallon Rattan Storage Container Box
$150 $160
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNGRDN" to get this price. Home Depot charges $294. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Daily Steals · 2 days ago
Annular Color Floor Lamp
$100 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available with remote control or app control.
Features
- 1+ million colors & 330+ multicolor effects
