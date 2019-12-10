Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Plantronics RIG 400HX Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One
$30 $50
free shipping

That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 40mm drivers
  • inline controls
  • Dolby Atmos technology
