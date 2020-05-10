Open Offer in New Tab
Plantronics Backbeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport Headphones
$70 $180
free shipping

That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • water and sweat resistant
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 40mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • Model: 213571-99
All Deals Headphones Best Buy Plantronics
