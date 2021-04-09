New
Walgreens · 51 mins ago
2 for $3
pickup
Save on 10 varieties. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Some items are marked 2 for $5, however there's a clip coupon that takes $1 off each item, making it 2 for $3. (Clip the coupon at checkout.)
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 4/24/2021
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
