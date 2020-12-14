New
Plant Wildflower Seeds to Feed the Bees
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now

  • Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
  • up to 20 packs
  • mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
