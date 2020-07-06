New
1 hr ago
Plant Wildflower Seeds to Feed the Bees
free
free shipping

Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now

Tips
  • Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
Features
  • up to 20 packs
  • mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
DaveVman
Is this real?
18 min ago
CLS9
Website doesn't work. Only the email address field is active. The rest are non-functional.
1 hr 6 min ago