Plant Pots, Faux Plants, and Plant Hangers at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 50% off
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Plant Pots, Faux Plants, and Plant Hangers at Nordstrom Rack
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on almost 200 items in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Flora Bunda 5" Kaleid Ceramic on Wood Stand in Matte White for $20 (50% off and a price low by $4).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register