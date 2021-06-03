Plant Pots, Faux Plants, and Plant Hangers at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 50% off

Save on almost 200 items in this sale. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Flora Bunda 5" Kaleid Ceramic on Wood Stand in Matte White for $20 (50% off and a price low by $4).
Expires 6/8/2021
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Apply code "FREESUB" to get a second footlong for free at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower-priced item.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
