Garden State Apothecary via eBay offers the Plant Guru 100-Count Hand-Dipped Incense Sticks in several scents for $6.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug in several sizes, with prices starting from $19.43. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Diligence-Man via Amazon offers the B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Baby Groot 6" Flower Pot / Pen Holder for $4.07 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
