Walmart offers the Plano ProLatch Stowaway Large Clear Organizer Tackle Box for $3.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Contigo 24-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Licorice for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Plano 4-Shelf Shelving Unit in Black for $14.97. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw this for a buck less last week. Buy Now
