Walmart · 1 hr ago
Plano 4-Shelf Shelving Unit
$15 $25
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Plano 4-Shelf Shelving Unit in Black for $14.97. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw this for a buck less last week. Buy Now
Features
  • measures 22" x 14" x 48"
  • Model: 917709
