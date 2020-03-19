Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Facebook · 1 hr ago
Planet Fitness Home Work-Ins Facebook Livestream
free
via Facebook Livestream

Can't make it to the gym? Me and everyone else neither! But fret not, for Planet Fitness is streaming home work-ins every day so that you don't miss out on those sweet gains! It'll boost your immune system and best of all, you don't have to pay anything! (Maybe chuck them a like or positive review though!) Shop Now at Facebook

Features
  • exercise videos live streamed daily at 7pm ET
  • uploads to their Youtube channel too
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sports & Fitness Facebook
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register