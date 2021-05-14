Pizza Hut "BOOK IT!" 2021-22 Program Enrollment: free

Teach kids the value of reading, setting goals, and pizza in one fell swoop (you can decide for yourself which of those is most valuable *cough*pizza*cough*) – you can also grab printables, activities, and book recommendations while you're there. Shop Now
- you can enroll as a parent, a homeschooling parent, or a teacher of grades from PreK to 6
- teachers can set reading goals for their students – hitting the goal earns them a paper certificate, which can be redeemed for a Pizza Hut pizza
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
With whom will your loyalties lie: the inimitable Sherlock Holmes, the stalwart Dr. John Watson, the calculating Professor Moriarty, or the confounded Inspector Lestrade? (You'd pay at least 49 cents elsewhere for a similar collection.) Shop Now at Amazon
- A Study in Scarlet, The Sign of the Four, The Hound of the Baskervilles, and more
- by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
- 1,794 pages
Save $10 on Spanish for Beginners, Spanish Short Stories, and Spanish Language Lessons. Shop Now at Amazon
- 353 pages
You'd pay at least a buck elsewhere. Shop Now at Amazon
- by Maria Gentile
- 108 pages
Save $3 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
- 116-pages
- by BookSumo Press
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Double up on your favorites for $1 - buy one Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and get a second for a buck. Buy Now
- Scroll down on the landing page to view the details of this offer.
- In France, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese was actually called "le Royal Cheese".
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Sign In or Register