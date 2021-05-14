Pizza Hut "BOOK IT!" 2021-22 Program Enrollment: free
Pizza Hut "BOOK IT!" 2021-22 Program Enrollment
free

Teach kids the value of reading, setting goals, and pizza in one fell swoop (you can decide for yourself which of those is most valuable *cough*pizza*cough*) – you can also grab printables, activities, and book recommendations while you're there. Shop Now

Features
  • you can enroll as a parent, a homeschooling parent, or a teacher of grades from PreK to 6
  • teachers can set reading goals for their students – hitting the goal earns them a paper certificate, which can be redeemed for a Pizza Hut pizza
