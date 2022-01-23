New
$8.99 $10
pickup
That's around $2 less than you'd pay for comparable pipe cutters elsewhere. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
- aluminum frame
- one-finger release
- cuts schedule 40 PVC pip up to 1-5/8" diameter
Details
Comments
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
