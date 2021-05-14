Pittsburgh Tools 7-in-1 Screwdriver for $2
New
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 hr ago
Pittsburgh Tools 7-in-1 Screwdriver
$1.97 $10
in-store only

Assuming you can make it to a nearby Harbor Freight to get this deal, this is around $9 less than you'd pay for a similar screwdriver elsewhere, and an extremely low price for a multi-bit screwdriver in general. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools

Features
  • includes slotted, Phillips, and Pozi insert bits
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Screwdrivers Harbor Freight Tools Pittsburgh Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register