Harbor Freight Tools · 40 mins ago
$9 at Harbor Freight retail stores
in-store only
It's $23 under what you'd pay for a comparable set elsewhere. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- Note this item is available in-store only.
Features
- sizes from 7/16" to 1"
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 4 days ago
OEM Tools 42-Piece Impact Socket Set
$50 $120
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- Metric & SAE
- made of heat-treated alloy steel
- includes shallow & deep sockets w/ 3/8" drive extension bar
- Model: 23983
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Milescraft 1/4" Hook Driver
$7.59 $9
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
Features
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
Amazon · 1 day ago
GearWrench 1/4" Drive Magnetic Socket Rail
$14 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- rotating socket clips
- Model: 83126
Amazon · 1 day ago
GearWrench 5-Piece Straight Fluted Screw Extractor Set
$14 $20
free shipping
That's $2 under our mention from three week ago and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removes broken studs, set screws, pipe, and grease fittings
- Model: 720DD
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 wk ago
Haul-Master 2,000-lb. Capacity Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
$45
$7 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Features
- 170" x 50" heavy duty polypropylene load sheet
- 68" roller with 21" removable handle
- designed for 1/2 ton, compact, and step-side pickup truck beds
Harbor Freight Tools · 6 days ago
Storehouse 40-Bin Organizer
$15
pickup
That's $11 under what you'd pay for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- Choose store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
Features
- removable bins
- full length drawer
- transparent windows
