Walmart offers the Pit Boss Memphis Ultimate 4-in-1 Gas & Charcoal Combo Grill with Smoker in Black and Stainless Steel for $492 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
  • 2,167 sq. inches total cooking area
  • 1,327 sq. inches of grilling area
  • 1,500-watt electric smoker (840 sq. inches)
  • 3 stainless steel 36,000-BTU burners
  • adjustable charcoal grate and air dampers
  • Model: 75952