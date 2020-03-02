Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Pit Boss 5-Series Vertical Pellet Smoker
$396 $446
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $72. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4.6-cubic-foot capacity
  • Five porcelain-coated cooking racks
  • 1,540 square inches of cooking area
  • Temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees
  • Completely digitally controlled with LED read out and meat probe
  • Model: 77551
