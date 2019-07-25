New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill
$208 $450
free shipping

Walmart offers the Pit Boss 440D Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill for $208.09 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $145. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price with free shipping
  • 440 square foot total cooking space
  • dial-in digital control with LED read-out
  • fueled by 100% all natural hardwood pellets
  • 47" width
  • combination side-shelf and serving tray
  • solid bottom shelf
  • bottle opener
