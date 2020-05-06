Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg
Pioneer Wireless Bluetooth Earphones
$14 $40
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Available in White.
Features
  • IPX4 water and sweat resistant
  • 8 hours of playback time
  • handsfree mic and 3-button remote control
  • Model: SE-CL5BT-W
