B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Pioneer Twin DAC Hi-Res Digital Audio Player
$200 $247
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • compact, lightweight, and fits perfectly in your pocket
  • 2.4" full-color touchscreen (320 x 240 pixels)
  • supports MQA, native DSD 5.6 MHz playback, DSD-IFF, FLAC/ALAC/WAV/AIFF up to 192 kHz/32-bit, MP3, and AAC
  • twin ESS SABRE ES9018C2M DACs
  • Model: XDP-02U(L)
