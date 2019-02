As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Pioneer SE-MONITOR5 Hi-Res Stereo Headphones forwith. That's $30 under our December mention, savings of $530, and the best deal we've seen. These well-reviewed headphones feature a 5Hz to 85 kHz frequency response, 50mm drivers, and magnesium alloy base and housing (designed to eliminate resonance). Deal ends today.