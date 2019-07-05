New
Pioneer Elite 7.2 Network Receiver
$280
Electronic Expo via Rakuten offers the Pioneer Elite 7.2-Channel Network Receiver for $329.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $280.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen (low today by $120.)
Features
  • 1,400 watts of total power handling
  • Compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:Play-Fi, and FireCast
  • 6 HDMI & 2 USB ports
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: VSXLX302
Details
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
