Electronics Expo via Rakuten offers the Pioneer Elite 7.2-Channel 4K HDR A/V Home Theater Receiver for $269.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best deal now by $38.) It features Chromecast, four HDMI ports, and USB. Deal ends March 19.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $60. (You must be signed in to use it.)