Shop a wide selection of headphones and speakers from brands like Apple, Beats, Google, and more.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Receive a free JBL 10" Powered Subwoofer with the purchase of the JBL Link Bar 100-watt soundbar, for a total savings of $500 off list (the soundbar is discounted $200).
The discount and subwoofer automatically apply in checkout.
Clip the on-page coupon to get 50% off and save $55.
- It's sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- Note this will ship in 6 to 10 days.
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there.
A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on a newly-released laptop with these specs.
This processor was only released in March and outpaces Intel's most advanced 10th-gen. CPU according to this review in PCWorld.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
- 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand.
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Coupon code "7GWTLG23" cuts this to $108 under the lowest price we could find elsewhere for a monitor with similar specs and makes this a great price in general for a curved monitor with these features.
- 27" 1920x1080 native resolution LCD
- native 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate; 1ms (MPRT) response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium
- ergonomic design with tilt and height adjustments
- Model: G27FC
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more.
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
