Walmart offers the Ping-Pong Brand 7-Foot Pop-Up Table Tennis Table in Green for $92 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI takes up to 25% off Cannondale bicycles. In-store pickup is required for most items. Kids' bikes start at $159.99, women's at $419.73, and unisex at $367.93. Shop Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Ancheer via Amazon offers its Ancheer Men's 26" Electric Mountain Bike for $625.99 with $20 for shipping. That's $1,920 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
