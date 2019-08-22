Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Ping-Pong Brand 7-Foot Pop-Up Table Tennis Table in Green for $92 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from last November, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bfull via Amazon offers its Bfull 5-L Waterproof Dry Bag in several colors (army green pictured) for $11.99. Clip the on page coupon and apply code "TU7GZSZD" to drop the price to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Reliance Hassock Portable Toilet for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by about $3, although most major retailers charge around $37.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
