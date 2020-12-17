New
Epic Games Store · 59 mins ago
free
That's the best price we could find by $16. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- includes every expansion, bonus, and update
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
GOG · 12 hrs ago
Prison Architect for PC, Mac, and Linux
Free
That's a $30 value. Shop Now at GOG
- Scroll a little bit down the page to the giveaway banner and click "Yes, and claim the game" to find this deal.
- Prison Architect: Cleared For Transfer DLC is also free.
Features
- build and manage a Maximum Security Prison
Ends Today
Epic Games Store · 6 days ago
Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition for PC (Epic Games)
Free
That's the best price we could find by around $33 from somewhere reputable. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- This game is rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up.
Features
- single player, RPG, fantasy game
- includes the game, its expansions, The White March: Parts I & II, Royal Edition bonus content, the original soundtrack, a digital collector's book, a novella and more
GOG · 1 wk ago
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for PC
free w/ GOG Galaxy
Download or log into GOG Galaxy to see this giveaway in a banner under the "Recent" tab – it's a savings of a buck right now, but it usually costs $10. Shop Now at GOG
- GOG Galaxy is their free-to-download launcher, which can also access your Steam, Origin, Uplay, Epic, and console libraries.
Features
- includes the artbook, two soundtracks, a comic, game guide, and more
Ends Today
Epic Games Store · 6 days ago
Tyranny Gold Edition for PC (Epic Games)
free
This digital download is an incredible deal, not just for all it includes, but because you'd pay $40 elsewhere for it. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- includes game, every expansion pack, all DLC, portrait pack, deluxe soundtrack, ringtones, guide book, wallpapers, and more
