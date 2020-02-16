Open Offer in New Tab
Pier 1 · 45 mins ago
Pier 1 Papasan Chair Frame, Base and Cushion
$79 $180
free shipping

It's $101 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Pier 1

Tips
  • Add 1 base, 1 chair bowl, and 1 cushion to your cart.
  • Apply coupon code "2612" to drop the price to $79.20.
Features
  • base and chair bowl are available in natural or taupe
  • cushion is available in 15 styles / colors
Details
Comments
  • Code "2612"
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
