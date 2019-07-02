New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$15 $60
free shipping
Savings Center via Walmart offers the Photive Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones in Gray for $14.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- microphone and remote
- Model: BT55G
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
eBay · 2 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black
or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones
$243 $279
free shipping
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Silver for $285.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $243.09. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $36.)
Update: The price has dropped to $285 before coupon, $242.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- active noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
- rotating Alcantara earcups
- up to 20 hours of playback per charge
- carry case
- Model: 789564-0020
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
