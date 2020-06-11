New
Philosophy · 46 mins ago
30% off
free shipping w/ $35
Use coupon code "SUMMER" to take 30% off, dropping starting prices to $7. Shop Now at Philosophy
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Dial 4-oz. Antibacterial Deodorant Bar Soap 3-Pack
$2 $7
free shipping via Prime
It's around a buck cheaper than in-store prices; it's $9 less than the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on June 13, but order at this price now.
- antibacterial
- hydrating formula
Amazon · 2 days ago
Nivea Men Deep Active Clean Body Wash 3-Pack
$7 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Get this price via Subscribe & Save.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Dude Wipes Flushable Wipes Dispenser
$3 $7
free shipping w/Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- unscented
- naturally soothing aloe vera & vitamin E
- hypoallergenic
Amazon · 2 days ago
FiveHome Hair Clippers
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RG4DWAPW" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Awakelion via Amazon.
- titanium blade w/ ceramic movable blade
- 5 guards
- up to 4 hours run time per charge
- waterproof
Philosophy · 1 wk ago
Philosophy Outlet
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save up to half on skin care and makeup. Shop Now at Philosophy
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $35.
- These items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Philosophy · 2 wks ago
Philosophy Memorial Day Sale
$20 off $50 or more
free shipping w/ $35
Apply coupon code "SAVEMORE" to score additional savings on cleanser, moisturizer, fragrances, and more. Shop Now at Philosophy
- Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $35 (after discount) qualify for free shipping.
