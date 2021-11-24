You'd pay at least $3 more in-store elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Frosted Snowflakes Shampoo, Shower Gel, & Bubble Bath for $10 (low by $3).
-
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- runs up to 40 minutes per full charge
- includes 9 length combs, cleaning brush, storage pouch, oil, and charging adapter
- Model: HC4250
It's $10 off list and the lowest price we've seen. You'll pay at least $21 at eBay from a reputable seller. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a battery clipper, AA battery, blade guard, barber comb, mustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, drawstring storage pouch, 6 guide combs, and instructions
- self-sharpening
- Model: 9307-1301
It's $7 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- multiple heat settings
- includes heat protective glove
- tourmaline ceramic technology
- Model: BH320
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black & Purple or Green & Pink at this price.
- Sold by HeetaDirect via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I have super thick hair so sometimes, no matter how much I scrub, I feel like my hair is never clean. When I use these, my hair feels so clean and who doesn't love a head massage in the process?"
- non-skid grip
- massages scalp to ease itchiness and promote blood circulation
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
There's sure to be extra faces around the house this holiday season, upgrade your guest room (or even yours) bedding and save over half off. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Austin Reversible Comforter Set in Blue for $29.99 ($70 off).
That's $10 under our mention last week, and a great price for a wide variety of samples from brands like Paco Rabanne, Kenneth Cole, Dolce & Gabbanna, and more. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register